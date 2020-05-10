Heath Slater Reflects On His Segment With Flo Ride: “It Was The Hardest Back Bump I Took In Years”

During his WWE career, Heath Slater was often used in segments with legends and celebrities and one of those involved Flo Rida.
He is someone that WWE has worked with plenty of times, and one of those moments came at WWE WrestleMania 28 where he was in a backstage segment with Heath Slater. The segment saw Slater get shoved into a wall and he revealed to Busted Open Radio that the segment was quite a painful one.
Slater said, “They wanted Flo Rida to do an interview and were like, ‘Heath, you wanna do this interview with Flo Rida? He’s gonna push you down.’ I’m like, ‘Sure.’ He’s a big dude and was very popular back then. I didn’t know how to say no. What got me was, when we were in there and he was pushing me, he legit pushed me about ten times against the damn cinder block wall to where I looked over at Road Dogg and I’m like, ‘I’m not taking no more. This better be it.’ It was the hardest back bump I took in years. It’s one of those things where it’s like, Yeah I’m on Mania, but it wasn’t ‘Woohoo, I got on WrestleMania and got beat up by Flo Rida.’ I kinda forgot about it until you mentioned it. I don’t take shame in doing stuff like that. If Snoop Dogg wanted to clothesline me and throw me over the top rope. Sure. I’ll make him look like Hulk Hogan in the 80s. I’m not opposed to it. But my goodness Flo Rida had a hard push and my back hurt, legit.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)