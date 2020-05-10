Heath Slater Reflects On His Segment With Flo Ride: “It Was The Hardest Back Bump I Took In Years”

During his WWE career, Heath Slater was often used in segments with legends and celebrities and one of those involved Flo Rida.

He is someone that WWE has worked with plenty of times, and one of those moments came at WWE WrestleMania 28 where he was in a backstage segment with Heath Slater. The segment saw Slater get shoved into a wall and he revealed to Busted Open Radio that the segment was quite a painful one.