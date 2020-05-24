Heath Slater Reflects On Nexus’ Run & WWE Firing Daniel Bryan

Heath Slater was recently part of the WWE releases and he spoke about his run with Nexus and the firing of Daniel Bryan during an interview with WrestlingInc.com.

“That happened in Miami and we were all living in Tampa at the time. I just remember getting travel and it saying you’re coming to Miami. So, we’re all just showing up biz-cas, walking in and doing our normal thing,” recalled Slater. “Then they were like, ‘We’ve got a meeting with you all. Go into the office as Vince wants to talk to you guys.’ We walk in and it’s Vince, Hayes, Laurinaitis, Carrano, all the top dogs. “We’re sitting in there thinking what’s going on and if we’re all getting fired [laughs]… They spilled the beans to us and said they want us to go down there and pretty much be like crazy hyenas just jumping and preying. I think they were getting a new set so they told us to destroy everything in sight. If people get in your way then get them out of the way. It was like a pump up session to go into battle type of thing.”

Slater then spoke about the debut itself when Nexus came in and destroyed everything and how impactful of a moment it was.

“It was one of the moments where people are still talking about it a decade later. People still remember it! I always say it in the locker room, ‘Hey, we need to bring NEXUS back’ and they’re like, ‘Heath, that was seven years ago. Stop it!’ But I’m telling you, if NEXUS came back full tilt and Wade came back as our leader and we had the solid seven, then man! Watch out now,” exclaimed Slater.

The Nexus debut was incredible, but it did actually lead to Daniel Bryan being fired after he choked Justin Roberts with his tie. Slater spoke about that moment and claimed the decision was bullsh*t.

“He was too rough [laughs]. It was one of those things where we should have walked up to Daniel and gone, ‘Daniel, hold on now. We’ve got to work out there too.’ He went out there ready. He’s a little scrapper as he’ll kick you ass in a second,” Slater said before being asked about Bryan getting fired. “It was bulls***; I’m just being real. They told us to go down there and destroy everything, so it was BS man… But it all worked out.”