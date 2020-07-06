Heath Slater returned to Monday Night Raw this evening, three months after being released from WWE, and found himself face-to-face with an old friend – the reigning world heavyweight champion.

Slater, a four-time WWE tag team champion, was brought back to the red brand by Dolph Ziggler, who is currently preparing to step into the ring with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

It wasn’t exactly the happy reunion of former tag team partners that fans were hoping for, however. Slater claimed that years ago, when McIntyre was fired by WWE, the two stayed in contact every single day as he made sure to check in on his friend and encourage him to keep going.

Apparently that hasn’t exactly be the case now that shoe is on the other foot. Slater said he hasn’t had one phone call from the Scottish juggernaut since being released, and actually demanded a one-on-one match with the champ.

McIntyre wound up winning the bout in less than a minute, decimating Slater with a Claymore Kick while his eyes burned a hole through his Extreme Rules opponent.

On the plus side, fans were treated to a happy ending, as McIntyre returned to the ring moments later to save Slater from a post-match attack by Ziggler, and the two friends were able to sort out their differences and celebrate together. Check out the highlights above and below.