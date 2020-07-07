Heath Slater Says WWE Raw Appearance Was A “Nice Closing Of A Chapter”

Despite being released from WWE, Heath Slater made an appearance on WWE Raw this week to work a storyline with his former 3MB member, Drew McIntyre.

Heath Slater was part of the recent WWE releases due to budget cuts because of COVID-19, but Slater came back for a one-off appearance and he reminded everyone just how good he is.

Slater confronted Drew McIntyre to play into his current feud with Dolph Ziggler, stating that he was owed a match by McIntyre. The two men then did wrestle in a very short match with McIntyre quickly hitting a Claymore for the win. However, the two men ended up showing each other respect inside the ring at the end.

When speaking with WWE’s YouTube channel after the show, Slater admitted that it was a nice way to close out his WWE chapter.