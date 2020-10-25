Heath Suffers Injury At Bound For Glory (Photo)

Heath Miller, formerly Heath Slater, suffered an injury during the Call Your Shot gauntlet match this Saturday night at IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

Heath entered the gauntlet at number 18 and delivered a neckbreaker to Brian Myers, before attacking Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend of Reno Scum.

According to PWInsider.com, the injury was sustained after the neckbreaker and a knee strike, and Heath appeared “wobbly on his legs”. He made it to the final four before being eliminated by Sami Callihan, and was checked on during and after the match.

Heath posted a photo, presumably from the hospital, while the pay-per-view was still live on the air. The extent of the damage is not known at this point, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.