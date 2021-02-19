Impact
Heath To Undergo Surgery For Multiple Injuries Sustained At Bound For Glory
The artist formerly known as Heath Slater finally has a date for surgery.
“I finally found a doctor who can do all my surgeries,” the former WWE Superstar announced in a video on Twitter. “I have a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone, another hernia on the right side that I don’t even know the name of. My abductor muscle is actually ripped off the bone and has to get resutured, and I have a rip on my abdomen wall, on both sides.”
Surgery March 1st!! pic.twitter.com/DoD0C8BKGB
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) February 19, 2021
Heath made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at last year’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, beginning a story where he tried to convince Scott D’Amore to give him a job for several months.
His former WWE tag team partner Rhino put his career on the line in order to get Heath an opportunity in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound for Glory. It was reported at the time that he was actually supposed to win the match, but after sustaining the aforementioned injuries in the gauntlet, the plan was changed on the fly to have Rhino win.
Technically, Heath and Rhino are still owed a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately fans will likely have to wait quite some time before we see it take place.
IMPACT News: Latest Tony Khan Paid Ad, ‘Behind The IMPACT’ Premiere, Former WWE Tag Partners Feuding?
— Featured above is the latest “paid advertisement” from AEW President Tony Khan, who is now just straight-up referring to himself as the “Forbidden Door”, in reference to bringing together all the different promotions currently working together. Khan said for Valentine’s Day he got IMPACT Wrestling the one thing they needed most: money to keep the lights on.
— It looks like former WWE tag team partners Matt Cardona and Brian Myers (fka Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins) may be working a program together in IMPACT. Myers recently hired Hernandez as a hitman to take out Eddie Edwards, and Cardona interfered. They faced off in a tag team match at No Surrender, and Cardona pinned Hernandez this Tuesday.
— Speaking of Matt Cardona, former TNA Wrestling president Dixie Carter commented on Twitter about him competing in IMPACT Wrestling:
Have I said what a star I think @TheMattCardona is lately? Who agrees? #ImpactonAXSTV #AlwaysReady #MajorPlayer @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/s2weuJpmYq
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) February 17, 2021
— As previously reported, three matches have been announced for the 2/23 edition of IMPACT. Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner in a Tables Match, Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a #1 contender’s match for the Knockouts tag team titles, and a six-man tag team match with future X-Division title implications.
— Below are the top five moments from this week’s show:
— IMPACT Wrestling launched their brand new one-hour kickoff show this Tuesday night called “Before The IMPACT”. If you’ve missed hearing Josh Matthews every week, he’s one of the hosts. In an exclusive “BTI” pre-show match, Team XXXL faced off against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in tag team action.
Date Revealed For IMPACT Sacrifice, Tables Match & More Set For 2/23 IMPACT
IMPACT Wrestling will present Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, March 13. The special event was likely taped within the past week during the company’s latest TV taping in Nashville.
In the meantime, IMPACT will continue building to Sacrifice with a few key matches on next Tuesday’s new episode.
The February 23rd edition of IMPACT will feature Deaner vs. Jake Something in a Tables match, plus Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a number one contender’s match.
.@DeonnaPurrazzo wants @realsuyung and @Kimber_Lee90 to get a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/1CkVGTesb0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
Additionally, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, and Josh Alexander will face Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Black Taurus in a six-man tag match. The winning team will then face-off in a three-way on March 2. The winner of that three-way will go on to challenge X-Division Champion TJP.
.@The_Ace_Austin wants a shot at @MegaTJP, but he'll have to settle for EARNING his No. 1 Contender spot. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/QhGpbMz3DS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
In case you missed it, we have complete IMPACT Wrestling results available at this link.
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/16): FinJuice Enters The Forbidden Door, TJP vs Josh Alexander
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 16, 2021
— The show opened with a video package recapping this past weekend’s No Surrender special on IMPACT Plus.
— TJP (c) def. Josh Alexander to retain the X-Division Championship. A great match as expected pitting Alexander’s technical excellence against TJP’s hybrid style, which he eventually turned more into a full-on aerial style after realizing he couldn’t match strikes or holds with the challenger.
— Tommy Dreamer talked about wrestling for the world title on his 50th birthday and being destroyed by Moose after the match. Scott D’Amore granted his request for an Old School Rules (hardcore) match with Moose.
— Trey Miguel def. Daivari & Suicide & Willie Mack in a Fatal Four-Way match. Everyone got a few spots to show off. While not explicitly a contender’s match all four guys were in the eight-way Revolver match at No Surrender and it’s clear they’re grooming Trey. Likely made him some promises when he didn’t go to WWE.
— Backstage Sami Callihan continued to berate Trey, claiming that he has no passion for the business and while he wins the small matches, he always chokes when on the big stage. That has historically been accurate. Trey was the bigger man and just walked away.
— Ace Austin confronted Scott D’Amore about not getting his singles match for the X-Division title after winning the Super X Cup. D’Amore instead announced a six-man tag team match, where the winners will face off in a triple threat. The winner of that will get a title shot.
— Matt Cardona def. Hernandez. Lots of shenanigans with Brian Myers at ringside, distracting Cardona and the referee.
— Backstage, Gia Miller tried to interview Matt Cardona but he didn’t want to talk about Brian Myers. He said he came to IMPACT for himself and his career, not to rehash things with his former tag team partner. Myers cut him off and Hernandez attacked from behind. Eddie Edwards made the save and all four guys brawled around.
