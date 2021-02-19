The artist formerly known as Heath Slater finally has a date for surgery.

“I finally found a doctor who can do all my surgeries,” the former WWE Superstar announced in a video on Twitter. “I have a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone, another hernia on the right side that I don’t even know the name of. My abductor muscle is actually ripped off the bone and has to get resutured, and I have a rip on my abdomen wall, on both sides.”

Heath made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at last year’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, beginning a story where he tried to convince Scott D’Amore to give him a job for several months.

His former WWE tag team partner Rhino put his career on the line in order to get Heath an opportunity in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound for Glory. It was reported at the time that he was actually supposed to win the match, but after sustaining the aforementioned injuries in the gauntlet, the plan was changed on the fly to have Rhino win.

Technically, Heath and Rhino are still owed a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately fans will likely have to wait quite some time before we see it take place.