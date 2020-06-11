The boys are back!

WWE has officially announced the reunion of Heavy Machinery for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Otis and Tucker have not wrestled a match together since March.

They’ll team with Universal Champion Braun Strowman for a huge (literally) six-man tag team match against The Miz, John Morrison and Dolph Ziggler, just 48 hours before the “Monster Among Men” defends his title at WWE Backlash.

This is certainly an interesting collection of Superstars, considering that Otis is currently in possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase. Miz and Morrison will be challenging Strowman in a handicap match at Backlash, after trolling the champ and destroying his car last week on Smackdown.

Also scheduled for this week’s show is the finals in a tournament to crown a brand new Intercontinental Champion. Can Daniel Bryan recapture the gold, or will AJ Styles finally win the one piece of hardware that has eluded him his entire career?