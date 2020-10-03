Hell In A Cell Match Confirmed For 10/25 WWE PPV

The rematch between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is official.

WWE has confirmed that the so-called “Tribal Chief” will defend the Universal Championship against his cousin for the second time, trapped inside the confines of Hell in a Cell.

Reigns defeated Jey handedly at last weekend’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, beating him down so badly that his currently injured twin brother Jimmy limped down to the ring to throw in the towel.

The bout goes down on Sunday, October 25 at WWE’s annual titular pay-per-view, and will likely not be the only Hell in a Cell match on the card.

While not confirmed, the rematch between Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton could easily find itself inside the structure, as could the rivalry between Bayley and Sasha Banks if it continues beyond next week’s two-part WWE Draft.