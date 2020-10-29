Hikaru Shida Names Next Challenger To AEW Women’s Title At Full Gear

A new match has been announced for AEW Full Gear.

It was announced tonight that Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against the “Native Beast” Nyla Rose at the November 7 pay-per-view.

Shida defeated Nyla Rose to win the women’s title at Double or Nothing, and has successfully defended it on three occasions. Her last defense was against Big Swole on the anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

As for Nyla, the challenger has remained undefeated in singles competition since dropping the gold at Double or Nothing, and even won a two-on-one handicap match at Fyter Fest over the summer.