AEW
Hikaru Shida Reveals Her 2021 Goals
The current AEW Women’s Champion, Hikaru Shida has taken to social media to reveal her goals for 2021 in wrestling and out of it.
2020 was certainly a big year for Shida, who burst onto the scene in America, being at the focal point of AEW’s women’s division. But she has her eye on 2021 being an even bigger year for herself.
Shida took to social media to reveal her 2021 goals, which include cutting a promo inside the ring, making an appearance on US Media, and growing her “NEO IZANAGI” series. This is a series that she is part of on the MAKAI YouTube channel, which blends music, theatre, and wrestling together.
This year’s goals⬇️
・Promo in the ring.
・appearance on some media in the US.
・Restart MAKAI show.
・Make NEO IZANAGI series bigger.
・See Benedict Cumberbatch.#AEW #AEWonTNT #hikarushida #魔界 #MAKAI pic.twitter.com/KvJq6caoPN
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 3, 2021
AEW
Ashley Vox Debut, Rey Fenix, Fatal 4-Way & More Set For 1/5 AEW DARK
All Elite Wrestling has announced another super-stacked 16-match card for the first episode of AEW DARK in 2021, set to take place this coming Tuesday, January 5.
The main event will see half of the Sea Stars battle half of the Twisted Sisters, as Ashley Vox makes her AEW debut against former NWA World Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. Plus Rey Fenix, Nyla Rosa, The Acclaimed and more.
- Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin
- Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico
- The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna & Bear Country
- Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal
- Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon
- Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow
- Fuego del Sol vs. Danny Limelight
- Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Tesha Price
- Lee Johnson & Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed
- Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto
- Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia
- Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa
- Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy
- Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler
- Vipress vs. Shanna
- Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded card with sixteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/STAfmS6W7C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2021
AEW
Ariane Andrew Admits She Almost Turned Down Her AEW Opportunity
Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron), made her return to the ring in 2020 for AEW, but she almost turned down the opportunity to compete.
Ariane, who is best remembered for being one half of The Funkadactyls with Naomi, appeared as part of AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup, where she teamed up with Nyla Rose. However, they were eliminated in the first round after a defeat against Anna Jay and Tay Conti.
Since that point, Ariane hasn’t returned to AEW, but during an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Ariane revealed that she nearly turned down the opportunity with AEW in the first place.
“It was really refreshing. I just wanted to keep it real and I almost wanted to say no to the opportunity because I haven’t been in the ring. I was training at the beginning of the year, before COVID happened, for EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch to have a match, because I hadn’t been in (the ring) and it was a lot of pressure and last minute, I almost said no. ‘How the fuck am I even going to look? I’m going to look like shit. I only have a little wrestling experience and on top of that, what is the backstage going to be like?’ I said, you know what, don’t do it for fans, family, or management, who are you doing this for? I was doing it for myself because I wanted to prove that if you can face a fear, it’s the most rewarding thing. Everybody there is so friendly. It’s a different environment, people want to see you win there. It’s such a family. Once I was able to go backstage, I was like, ‘Damn, this is what life is about?’ I love it. It’s very different and I was not used to it. The experience was great. There are things I wish I could redo because we didn’t have time to go over stuff but nothing is ever really perfect. As long as I can say I did my best, given the circumstances.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Amanda Huber Praises Tony Khan For Brodie Lee Tribute Show
Amanda Huber took to social media to praise Tony Khan for the tribute show that AEW Dynamite put together for her husband, Brodie Lee.
The company had an amazing tribute show which paid great respect for Brodie Lee, and it was something that Amanda clearly appreciated. She posted a lengthy message, thanking Tony Khan and AEW for the show, adding that it was real, raw, and emotional.
