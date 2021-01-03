Hikaru Shida Reveals Her 2021 Goals

Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron), made her return to the ring in 2020 for AEW, but she almost turned down the opportunity to compete.

Ariane, who is best remembered for being one half of The Funkadactyls with Naomi, appeared as part of AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup, where she teamed up with Nyla Rose. However, they were eliminated in the first round after a defeat against Anna Jay and Tay Conti.

Since that point, Ariane hasn’t returned to AEW, but during an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Ariane revealed that she nearly turned down the opportunity with AEW in the first place.

“It was really refreshing. I just wanted to keep it real and I almost wanted to say no to the opportunity because I haven’t been in the ring. I was training at the beginning of the year, before COVID happened, for EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch to have a match, because I hadn’t been in (the ring) and it was a lot of pressure and last minute, I almost said no. ‘How the fuck am I even going to look? I’m going to look like shit. I only have a little wrestling experience and on top of that, what is the backstage going to be like?’ I said, you know what, don’t do it for fans, family, or management, who are you doing this for? I was doing it for myself because I wanted to prove that if you can face a fear, it’s the most rewarding thing. Everybody there is so friendly. It’s a different environment, people want to see you win there. It’s such a family. Once I was able to go backstage, I was like, ‘Damn, this is what life is about?’ I love it. It’s very different and I was not used to it. The experience was great. There are things I wish I could redo because we didn’t have time to go over stuff but nothing is ever really perfect. As long as I can say I did my best, given the circumstances.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)