NJPW Champion Hiromu Takahashi Sidelined For Six Months Due To Injury
The injury to Hiromu Takahashi is worse than anticipated.
The IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion sustained an injury to his left pectoral at the 2/19 NJPW Road to Castle Attack event. He was pulled from the last two shows for evaluation, but it was announced today that he has a torn pectoral and will likely be out of action for the next six months.
Hiromu is 48 days into his fourth reign as champion, and was scheduled to defend the title against El Phantasmo, the 2020 Super J-Cup Champion, at night two of NJPW Castle Attack on 2/28.
Hiromu and BUSHI were also scheduled to challenge El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships on 2/25. They ran an angle at today’s show at Korakuen Hall to establish El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru as the new challengers instead.
2/22 NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results From Korakuen Hall
NJPW Road to Castle Attack Results
February 22, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
Matches for this show had to be changed as Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi, who are both in big title matches on night two of Castle Attack, are currently sidelined with injuries. Naito is expected to return in time, but Hiromu will not.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Gabriel Kidd & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan in a six-man tag team match. Cobb pinned Kidd in 8:25 with Tour of the Islands.
— CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & SHO & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Jado & Guerrillas of Destiny) in an eight-man tag team match. YH tapped out Jado in 11:27 with the Butterfly Lock.
— El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi. Ishimori pinned BUSHI in 8:52. Hiromu was originally planned for this match to promote the IWGP Jr. Tag Team title defense on 2/25. Instead it looks like that spot will go to El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru as they appeared after the match and issued a challenge.
— SANADA def. Tomoaki Honma in 12:45 with the Skull End.
— EVIL & Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii. EVIL pinned Okada in 13:30 with the STO.
Hiromu Takahashi Pulled From Today’s NJPW Show Due To Injury
Hiromu Takahashi was originally scheduled for a tag team match at today’s NJPW Road To Castle Attack event in Yamagata, but was pulled from the show because of an injury sustained the day before.
The news has not yet made its way to New Japan’s English website, but their official Japanese website has confirmed that Hiromu was taken to the hospital to have his shoulder examined.
It is not known how much of the tour the Los Ingobernables de Japon star will miss. He is advertised to defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo on night two of Castle Attack on February 28.
New Japan has dealt with a few setbacks along this tour. Tetsuya Naito has missed shows due to an injury as well, but at this time is still expected to challenge Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on night two.
Yuto Nakashima, the latest trainee to emerge from the NJPW Dojo, was also supposed to make his in-ring debut on this tour, but suffered an injury early on and will miss the entire stretch. They also had to cancel their show on February 21 in Fukushima because of a recent earthquake in the region that did damage to the venue.
NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results (2/20): EVIL & Jay White Lead Bullet Club In 8-Man Main Event
NJPW Road to Castle Attack Results
February 20, 2021
— El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura. ELP pinned Uemura in 7:17 with a superkick.
— Hirooki Goto & Tiger Mask & YOSHI-HASHI def. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Jado in a six-man tag team match. YH tapped out Jado in 9:12 with the Butterfly Lock.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay & Great O-Khan) def. Gabriel Kidd & Satoshi Kojima & Hiroshi Tanahashi in a six-man tag team match.
— Shingo Takagi def. Yujiro Takahashi in 11:10 with Last of the Dragon. This was originally a tag team match but Hiromu Takahashi was pulled from the card with a shoulder injury.
— Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma def. BUSHI & SANADA. Ibushi pinned BUSHI in 9:43 with the Kamigoye.
— CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & SHO) def. Bullet Club (EVIL & Jay White & Chase Owens & Gedo) in an 8-man tag team match. Ishii pinned Gedo with a Brainbuster at 14:35.
