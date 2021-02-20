Hiromu Takahashi was originally scheduled for a tag team match at today’s NJPW Road To Castle Attack event in Yamagata, but was pulled from the show because of an injury sustained the day before.

The news has not yet made its way to New Japan’s English website, but their official Japanese website has confirmed that Hiromu was taken to the hospital to have his shoulder examined.

It is not known how much of the tour the Los Ingobernables de Japon star will miss. He is advertised to defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo on night two of Castle Attack on February 28.

New Japan has dealt with a few setbacks along this tour. Tetsuya Naito has missed shows due to an injury as well, but at this time is still expected to challenge Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on night two.

Yuto Nakashima, the latest trainee to emerge from the NJPW Dojo, was also supposed to make his in-ring debut on this tour, but suffered an injury early on and will miss the entire stretch. They also had to cancel their show on February 21 in Fukushima because of a recent earthquake in the region that did damage to the venue.