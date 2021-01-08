Hiroshi Tanahashi Discusses Learning From Wrestling Daniel Bryan

Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke about being able to wrestle Daniel Bryan and how much he learnt from working against him.

The two wrestlers competed back in 2004 when Daniel Bryan was just 23-years-old as they competed for the U-30 Openweight Championship before Bryan truly hit his best as a performer. However, despite that fact, Tanahashi claims he learned a lot from wrestling him, despite the fact Bryan was the younger of the two men.

“I remember that match, in Kobe World Hall! Danielson was just such a wrestler’s wrestler. To the very model; an orthodox opening, moving onto rope work, progressively bringing in bigger moves. He’s younger than me, but I was able to learn so much by wrestling him,” Tanahashi said in the latest Ace’s High interview. “He’s great. A smaller guy, but so strong, put together, and an expert on the mat. He wholly deserved to be a top guy.”

In the end, Tanahashi won the match, which remains the only time that the two men have ever competed against each other.