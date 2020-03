New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that the 2018 hit movie My Dad Is A Heel Wrestler, starring Hiroshi Tanahashi, will be coming to their streaming service NJPW World on April 4.

The film, which will feature English subtitles, has received rave reviews. Within Japan the film will be available for streaming between April 2020 and 2021, and internationally it will stream in the U.S., Great Britain, Australia, Canada and Germany until September 3, 2020.