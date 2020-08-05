Hiroshi Tanahashi Tests Negative After COVID Scare At Recent TV Appearance

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has issued a statement on the health of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, after the “Ace” recently came into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Tanahashi has since taken multiple tests which have all come back negative, and is said to not have come into “close contact” with the individual who tested positive.
At this point, it does not look like he’ll be missing this week’s tour, where he is scheduled to team up with Kota Ibushi and Master Wato in a tournament to crown new NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions.
Below is the full statement:
On August 1, Hiroshi Tanahashi made a television appearance with another cast member who has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Adequate countermeasures were put in place during production of the program, and Tanahashi did not come into close contact with the infected party.
As a precaution, Tanahashi has since undertaken antigen, antibody and PCR testing, with all tests returning negative.
Tanahashi is in good health and will be able to compete on this week’s Summer Struggle events in Korakuen Hall.