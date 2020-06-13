History Of The Intercontinental Championship, AJ Styles Poses For First Photo Shoot As Champion

As noted, AJ Styles won the previously vacant WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on Friday Night Smackdown, defeating Daniel Bryan in a tremendous match that ran several segments.

This was the culmination of a tournament that began shortly after Money in the Bank and Styles, who actually jumped from the Raw brand to compete in the tournament, had said that it was one of the few titles he had yet to win in professional wrestling.

In the video above, Styles participates in his first photo shoot as the Intercontinental Champion. Below is the video package on the history of the belt that aired prior to the match on Smackdown.