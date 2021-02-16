Hollywood Actor Kevin James Recalls Wrestling Mick Foley

Hollywood star, Kevin James was a recent guest on the YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he told a story about knowing Mick Foley.

The two men were actually on the same High School wrestling team, and James spoke about what a young Mick Foley was like.

Kevin James said, “I played football, and never wrestled before, but they needed another heavyweight to go with Mick [on the team]. So they brought me over, and we had some battles.” “I used to throw him around a little more, I think I was in better shape than him.”

James then went on to recall how Mick was jumping off his roof, and while he put over Foley as the nicest guy ever, he did add that he’s a little off, which he meant in a nice way.