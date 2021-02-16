WWE
Hollywood Actor Kevin James Recalls Wrestling Mick Foley
Hollywood star, Kevin James was a recent guest on the YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he told a story about knowing Mick Foley.
The two men were actually on the same High School wrestling team, and James spoke about what a young Mick Foley was like.
Kevin James said, “I played football, and never wrestled before, but they needed another heavyweight to go with Mick [on the team]. So they brought me over, and we had some battles.” “I used to throw him around a little more, I think I was in better shape than him.”
James then went on to recall how Mick was jumping off his roof, and while he put over Foley as the nicest guy ever, he did add that he’s a little off, which he meant in a nice way.
“That’s where the mind [for pro wrestling] was developing.” “I remember him jumping off his roof on cardboard boxes, he was just doing these weird things and he’s the nicest guy ever. He’s incredible, writes children’s books, does so much for charity. Just a great, great guy. But he’s definitely a little off.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 131: Retrosoft Studios’ Mike Hermann Discusses The Release Of RetroMania Wrestling!
Dan is joined by Mike Hermann, owner of Retrosoft Studios, to discuss the February 26th release of RetroMania Wrestling on Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and PC! Listen here:
For more information on RetroMania Wrestling, or to pre-order the game, visit RetroManiaWrestling.Com.
Want to be a part of the show? Email us at [email protected]!
Free Matches: Bray Wyatt Faces John Cena & AJ Styles, Shane McMahon & The Miz Battle The Usos, More!
WWE has uploaded several full matches to its YouTube channel, from Bray Wyatt defending his WWE Title to tag team PPV bouts.
First is a WWE Championship match that saw Wyatt put his title on the line in a star-studded triple threat featuring John Cena and AJ Styles.
As well as that, WWE shared a full match from the 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber PPV which saw Shane McMahon and The Miz battle against The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Finally, there is also another match from the 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber, which saw Ronda Rousey in action against Ruby Riott.
Millie McKenzie Reportedly Signs With WWE
According to a report by Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Millie McKenzie has become the latest WWE signing and is expected on WWE NXT UK.
The 20-year-old will be joining the company to work on the WWE NXT UK brand, and according to the report, there are big expectations for her to be one of the top stars in the division.
“We’re also told WWE has high hopes for McKenzie. She’s set to be plugged in at the top of the card in NXT UK along with fellow recent arrival Meiko Satomura, two women who know each other very well from the independent scene.”
McKenzie has been a big part of the independent scene for a while now, with the former Defiant Women’s Champion being another strong signing for the brand. She will be a familiar face to WWE NXT UK fans though, as she has also appeared before on the brand.
McKenzie competed three times during 2018, having a dark match against Killer Kelly, and a bout against Jinny, while she also had a tag team match, working with Xia Brookside against Charlie Morgan and Killer Kelly.
McKenzie was part of the speaking out movement last summer, where she bravely revealed that she had suffered from emotional abuse during a relationship with Travis Banks, who was later released by the company. The report noted that him being part of WWE NXT UK was a reason why she’d not signed sooner.
