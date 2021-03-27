Homicide & Chris Dickinson Crash ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, New Faction Formed

A powerful new collective crashed Ring of Honor’s 19th anniversary celebration on Friday night, laying waste to both of the company’s most dominant factions.

Rush successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Jay Lethal in the pay-per-view’s main event, prompting a post-match brawl between La Faccion Ingobernable and The Foundation. The two groups warred throughout the night, with Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus taking two of LFI’s championships in the process.

It briefly appeared that the show would go off the air with Rush and his squad once again standing tall, but a returning Brody King surprised everyone, claiming to be back in much greater numbers.

King has been absent from Ring of Honor since Rush’s father La Bestia del Ring debuted at Final Battle in December, screwing the challenger out of the ROH World Championship.

King’s new faction is made up of some certified badasses. First up is Tony Deppen, best known for his work in CZW and GCW. His bookings exploded in 2019 and he was likely on track to have an even better 2020 before the pandemic.

Perhaps the most interesting and shocking name joining the new group is former ROH World Champion and true Ring of Honor original, Homicide. Add to that the 400-day EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and Catch Point star, the “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson, and that’s one hell of a lineup for a new faction.

Dickinson has also been competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling over the last few months on their U.S. show NJPW STRONG. He is set to compete in the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament starting next Friday night.