AEW

Hornswoggle Discusses Being Involved In The Inner Circle’s Las Vegas Segment

Published

2 hours ago

on

hornswoggle

Hornswoggle was recently involved in The Inner Circle’s Las Vegas segment, acting as a baby in The Hangover spoof, which he discussed.

The segment was a very funny one, which saw the group acting hungover during their bonding trip. Hornswoggle made a surprise cameo, and he spoke with ComicBook.com about how the appearance came about and what the filming process was like.


“Chris and I have been buddies for a decent amount. He literally texted me. He goes, ‘Hey, are you traveling?’ I said, ‘I would love to be.’ He said, ‘Okay.’ He goes, ‘We have this really crazy idea. I’d love you to be part of it. We’re essentially doing a [The Hangover]-esque sketch.’ I said, ‘Let me guess, I’m the baby?’ He goes, ‘You’re the baby.’ I said, ‘Perfect.’ I said, ‘This couldn’t be more fitting’ as to anyone who knows me outside of the ring closely that I fit that part in the Hangover sketch very well.

I was flown to Las Vegas to film it. We filmed. I went to Caesar’s Palace to the actual Hangover suite, which they being like all of us, me being a Hangover fan, it was pretty awesome. We filmed in the suite. I was there for an hour for an eight-second thing. Then I flew home that night, so I was literally in Vegas for less than 12 hours. We filmed the whole thing, it was pretty awesome.”

Hornswoggle also revealed that he was set to film a segment with The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits during their rivalry earlier this year. However, poor weather ended up stopping them from actually filming it.

“It was kind of a funny thing. Last year I did Ring of Honor, Impact and WWE all in one year. This year, no one knows this because it never aired, but I was flown to the Performance Center to film a segment on Backlash during the Street Profit and Viking Raiders match that just never made it to air. It’s just we just never got to film it because we ran out of time and the weather was not in our favor. It just started sideways raining out, so we didn’t get to shoot any of that segment. I would have been the first person to, once again, do … This year would have been AEW, WWE and Impact. Even though the WWE thing didn’t happen, I was still kind of the first crossover between Impact and AEW.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription.)

AEW Dynamite Draws Nearly One Million Viewers, WWE NXT Remains Steady

Published

12 hours ago

on

Dec 10, 2020

By

AEW Dynamite WWE NXT Ratings

Following AEW Dynamite’s Winter is Coming special and WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames, both Wednesday Night War shows saw an increase in viewership.

AEW Dynamite won the night with one of it’s biggest audience this year, drawing 995,000 viewers. With advertised appearances from Sting and Shaquille O’Neal, this number is up from last week’s 913,000.


ShowBuzz Daily also reports WWE NXT drew 659,000 viewers, which is just up from last week’s 658,000.

Dynamite’s rating also went up, going from 0.42 to 0.45 to rank it #2 on the Top 50. In comparison, NXT went up from 0.16 to 0.17 to rank it at #37.

In addition to Sting and Shaq, Dynamite was headlined by MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. NXT featured the fallout from WarGames with Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez as the advertised main event.

AEW

Penta El Zero M Reportedly Suffered An Injury Prior To AEW Dynamite

Published

1 day ago

on

Dec 10, 2020

By

Penta El Zero M

Penta El Zero M was written out of his planned six-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite, but it was reportedly done for legitimate reasons.

The Lucha Bros member was meant to be part of the six-man tag team match alongside Rey Fenix and Lance Archer against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade. However, prior to the match, The Butcher put him through the timekeeper’s table, which ruled him out of the bout, turning it into a handicap match.


This was reportedly done because Penta is currently injured. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Penta suffered a leg injury while training several weeks ago. Because of that AEW is wanting to keep him out of action for the time being in order for Penta to recover.

There is currently no word on how long Penta will be out of action.

AEW

14-Man Tag Team Match, Serena Deeb In Action & More Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Published

1 day ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

Tony Khan has announced another stacked card for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

For the first time ever, all seven members of The Inner Circle will team up to take on Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends in a 14-man tag match.


Three more tag team matches will go down when NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb teams with Big Swole to face Diamante and Ivelisse. Plus, The Acclaimed will face SCU, and Matt Hardy teams with Private Party against Hangman Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds.

Rounding out the announced card is Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico in singles competition.

We’ll have complete Dynamite coverage next week right here at ProWrestling.com.

