Hornswoggle Discusses Being Involved In The Inner Circle’s Las Vegas Segment

Hornswoggle was recently involved in The Inner Circle’s Las Vegas segment, acting as a baby in The Hangover spoof, which he discussed.

The segment was a very funny one, which saw the group acting hungover during their bonding trip. Hornswoggle made a surprise cameo, and he spoke with ComicBook.com about how the appearance came about and what the filming process was like.

“Chris and I have been buddies for a decent amount. He literally texted me. He goes, ‘Hey, are you traveling?’ I said, ‘I would love to be.’ He said, ‘Okay.’ He goes, ‘We have this really crazy idea. I’d love you to be part of it. We’re essentially doing a [The Hangover]-esque sketch.’ I said, ‘Let me guess, I’m the baby?’ He goes, ‘You’re the baby.’ I said, ‘Perfect.’ I said, ‘This couldn’t be more fitting’ as to anyone who knows me outside of the ring closely that I fit that part in the Hangover sketch very well. I was flown to Las Vegas to film it. We filmed. I went to Caesar’s Palace to the actual Hangover suite, which they being like all of us, me being a Hangover fan, it was pretty awesome. We filmed in the suite. I was there for an hour for an eight-second thing. Then I flew home that night, so I was literally in Vegas for less than 12 hours. We filmed the whole thing, it was pretty awesome.”

Hornswoggle also revealed that he was set to film a segment with The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits during their rivalry earlier this year. However, poor weather ended up stopping them from actually filming it.