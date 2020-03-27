Hornswoggle Reveals He Learned About Being Vince McMahon’s Son Hours Before

Former WWE Superstar, Hornswoggle recently spoke to Fightful.com where he discussed his new book and his time as Vince McMahon’s son.

Hornswoggle was revealed as Vince’s illegitimate son in what was Hornswoggle’s biggest storyline, but he revealed that he only found out just hours before the show.

“Vince’s son (angle), I found out at 3:30 that afternoon,” he recalled. “Cruiserweight Champion I found out Friday, two days before. All my stuff has been very last minute. I mean, you can find out all about it in my award winning, best selling novel “Life’s Short And So Am I” by Dylan Postl.”

Hornswoggle also spoke about his new autobiography which is available for purchase.