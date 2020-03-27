Hornswoggle Reveals He Learned About Being Vince McMahon’s Son Hours Before

Former WWE Superstar, Hornswoggle recently spoke to Fightful.com where he discussed his new book and his time as Vince McMahon’s son.
Hornswoggle was revealed as Vince’s illegitimate son in what was Hornswoggle’s biggest storyline, but he revealed that he only found out just hours before the show.
“Vince’s son (angle), I found out at 3:30 that afternoon,” he recalled. “Cruiserweight Champion I found out Friday, two days before. All my stuff has been very last minute. I mean, you can find out all about it in my award winning, best selling novel “Life’s Short And So Am I” by Dylan Postl.”
Hornswoggle also spoke about his new autobiography which is available for purchase.
“It all came about after I was released. I’ve always wanted to do one, and thought about doing one, but then I got released. The first author came up to me and he said “Hey, you wanna do one?” “Yeah.” Got another guy on board. Three years later it happened. I’m very, very proud of it. I’m very, very happy with how it turned out. It’s getting a lot of good reviews. (It’s) way more work than I thought. But, it all came out well. I’m very happy with how it all came out. Dolph Ziggler of all people—name drop, pop—he doesn’t read wrestling books. It’s the only wrestling book he’s ever read and he really liked it as a book overall. So, that meant a lot. I just have a cool story, I think. There’s some really shitty wrestling books out there,” Swoggle joked.