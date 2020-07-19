The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

July 19, 2020

Orlando, FL

Kickoff Show Match: Kevin Owens vs. Buddy Murphy

Murphy rushes the corner with a flying knee at the bell, but Owens sidesteps and nails him with a dropkick. Murphy throws hard strikes and this time delivers the knee, before firing away with shots to the back and neck. Owens fires back with body shots and knife-edge chops. He shakes off a sleeper hold by ramming them both into the corner multiple times, and connects with a nasty DDT.

Owens hits the ropes and delivers the running senton. He tries for a pop-up powerbomb, but gets caught with forearm strikes and kicks. Murphy digs deep and manages to get the big man straight up…. and drops him straight down with a Brainbuster. Two-count.

Murphy drags Owens to the corner and slowly hoists him up to the top turnbuckle. He tries for what looks like a superplex, but KO sends him crashing down to the mat on his face, does a 180 spin from the second turnbuckle to the top, and pops off with a moonsault! Murphy is very slow to get to his feet, and turns around right into a picture-perfect superkick. STUNNER! 1… 2… 3!

Winner: Kevin Owens

