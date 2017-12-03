The latest House Of Hardcore show, Blizzard Brawling, took place last night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and featured the retirement match of Candice Michelle.
Below are the results of the show:
(1) Guido Maritato def. Dark Horse Nick Cutler
(2) MVP def. Jay Bradley
(3) Nick Aldis def. Carlito
(4) Bull James def. Arik Cannon, Conor Braxton & Curt Stallion
(5) Willie Mack def. Brian Cage
(6) Al Snow & Swoggle (with Dave Herro) def. Squad World Order
(7) Hardcore War: Abyss def. Tommy Dreamer
(8) Candice Michelle def. Lisa Marie Varon (This was Michelle’s retirement match)
(9) Austin Aries def. Joey Mercury (with Shane Douglas)