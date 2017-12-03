ProWrestling.com
House Of Hardcore Blizzard Brawl (12/2) Results: Candice Michelle Retirement Match, Austin Aries In Action

The latest House Of Hardcore show, Blizzard Brawling, took place last night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and featured the retirement match of Candice Michelle.

Below are the results of the show:

(1) Guido Maritato def. Dark Horse Nick Cutler

(2) MVP def. Jay Bradley

(3) Nick Aldis def. Carlito

(4) Bull James def. Arik Cannon, Conor Braxton & Curt Stallion

(5) Willie Mack def. Brian Cage

(6) Al Snow & Swoggle (with Dave Herro) def. Squad World Order

(7) Hardcore War: Abyss def. Tommy Dreamer

(8) Candice Michelle def. Lisa Marie Varon (This was Michelle’s retirement match)

(9) Austin Aries def. Joey Mercury (with Shane Douglas)

