The latest House Of Hardcore show, Blizzard Brawling, took place last night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and featured the retirement match of Candice Michelle.

Below are the results of the show:

(1) Guido Maritato def. Dark Horse Nick Cutler

(2) MVP def. Jay Bradley

(3) Nick Aldis def. Carlito

(4) Bull James def. Arik Cannon, Conor Braxton & Curt Stallion

(5) Willie Mack def. Brian Cage

(6) Al Snow & Swoggle (with Dave Herro) def. Squad World Order

(7) Hardcore War: Abyss def. Tommy Dreamer

(8) Candice Michelle def. Lisa Marie Varon (This was Michelle’s retirement match)

(9) Austin Aries def. Joey Mercury (with Shane Douglas)