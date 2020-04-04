For the first time in the 36-year history of sports entertainment’s greatest event, WrestleMania expands to two nights of back-to-back action. And for the first time, due to a horrific global pandemic, WWE’s Showcase of the Immortals will go on without an audience.

WrestleMania 36 will air live on Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th starting at 7PM ET each night. There will also be a one-hour WrestleMania Kickoff show both nights at 6PM ET, although whether or not they will feature matches has yet to be determined.

The show will be broadcast live on the WWE Network, with a $9.99 subscription price where fans get their first 30 days for free. It will also be available on traditional PPV, through FITE TV, and for the first time ever the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps, with a price point of $35.99 for each night, or $59.99 for both nights.

ProWrestling.com will have complete live coverage of the entire weekend, so make sure to stick with us for both nights of WrestleMania and follow our social media to stay up to date with the latest news.

WrestleMania Timeline

WrestleMania 36 was originally scheduled for April 5th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

was originally scheduled for April 5th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. March 16: WWE announces that due to COVID-19, WrestleMania has been moved to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE announces that due to COVID-19, WrestleMania has been moved to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. March 18: WWE expands WrestleMania to two days, on April 4th & 5th.

WWE expands WrestleMania to two days, on April 4th & 5th. March 25-26: WWE tapes both nights of WrestleMania at the Performance Center, and other locations.

WWE tapes both nights of WrestleMania at the Performance Center, and other locations. March 26: Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Roman Reigns had made the decision to pull out of his Universal title match against Goldberg, citing health concerns.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Roman Reigns had made the decision to pull out of his Universal title match against Goldberg, citing health concerns. March 30: Austin Theory announced as replacement for Andrade, who injured his ribs one week prior.

Austin Theory announced as replacement for Andrade, who injured his ribs one week prior. April 3: Braun Strowman announced as Goldberg’s opponent.

16 matches have been announced for WrestleMania 36 at press time, which is believed to be the final card. The matches will be divided up between the two nights of action, but unfortunately despite being hours from bell time, we still have no idea which matches will take place on either night.