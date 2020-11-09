Huge 6-Man Main Event & Women’s Match Set For WWE Raw Tonight, Segment Possible Scrapped

WWE has just announced several big matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw at the ThunderDome, just as the show is about to go on the air.

WWE Champion Randy Orton will team with The Miz and John Morrison for a stacked six-man tag team main event against the Scottish juggernaut Drew McIntyre and the Raw Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will also be going one-on-one with one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax, while Ricochet gets his hands on former friend and current RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali in singles action.

As previously announced, Raw will feature a last chance triple threat qualifier between Jeff Hardy, Elias and Matt Riddle, with the winner earning the final spot on the red brand men’s team for Survivor Series.

Interestingly enough, what’s not listed on the official preview for tonight’s show is the previously announced “Moment of Bliss” interview between Alexa Bliss and Drew McIntyre. Instead, The New Day will be guests on MizTV.