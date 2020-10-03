Huge Lineup Announced For Next Week’s WWE Draft Edition Of Smackdown

WWE has announced a big lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, with all eyes on FOX for the start of the 2020 WWE Draft.

The two-part draft will look to shake up the rosters and kicks off on the blue brand, wrapping up the following week on Monday Night Raw. We are still awaiting details on exactly what this year’s trade will look like, but we at least know what matches will be taking place.

After confronting Alexa Bliss in a special episode of The K.O. Show and being put to sleep by a surprise appearance from The Fiend, Kevin Owens will go one-on-one with Bray Wyatt’s demonic alter ego.

Plus, Big E and Sheamus will collide in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and we will finally see the long-awaited battle between former best friends Bayley and Sasha Banks, with the Smackdown Women’s Championship hanging in the balance.

Join us next Friday night at 8:00 PM ET for live coverage.