Huge Match Made Official For WWE Starrcade

As previously noted, Karl Anderson tweeted out that he and Luke Gallows were interested in facing the Rock N’ Roll Express at WWE Starrcade on November 25.
On Wednesday, Gallows and Anderson vs. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson was made official for the upcoming WWE live event in Greensboro, North Carolina.
As of this writing, WWE isn’t planning on airing the show on the WWE Network, as it’ll just be a jazzed-up live event.
Other matches on the card include:
- WWE US Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Usos
- Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Breezango vs. Aiden English and Mike Kanellis
- WWE Hall of Famer RIcky Steamboat will appear
Gotta do something to get people in seat in the carolinas for this bastardized PPV. Have the best tag team ever get beat up as old men.. that’ll work.