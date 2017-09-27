Huge Match Made Official For WWE Starrcade

As previously noted, Karl Anderson tweeted out that he and Luke Gallows were interested in facing the Rock N’ Roll Express at WWE Starrcade on November 25.

On Wednesday, Gallows and Anderson vs. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson was made official for the upcoming WWE live event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As of this writing, WWE isn’t planning on airing the show on the WWE Network, as it’ll just be a jazzed-up live event.

Other matches on the card include: