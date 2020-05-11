HUGE SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw

The following report contains MAJOR SPOILERS for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Proceed at your own risk.
Earlier this afternoon it was reported that Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch would be making a major career announcement tonight on Monday Night Raw.
According to PWInsider.com, Lynch will be vacating her title to her long-running rival, Asuka, the winner of Sunday night’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
The report notes that the exact reason for the title change is known, but sources have asked to respect Lynch’s privacy until she makes the announcement herself.