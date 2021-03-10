Kenny Omega To Challenge New Unified IMPACT World Champion In Title vs Title Match

AEW DARK Results

March 9, 2021

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Angel Fashion

Hobbs mauled Fashion in the corner with shoulder thrusts and kept on targeting the midsection with clubbing blows. Spinebuster. Corner splash. Powerslam. 1-2-3.

SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) def. Azriel & Danny Limelight

Limelight managed to get in some good shots on Kaz early but took too much time showboating and paid for it. SCU double-teamed him with neckbreaker combos. Azriel took a cheap shot and they managed to isolate Daniels in their corner with quick tags. Azriel hit a jumping cutter and slapped on a headlock. Kaz eventually got the hot tag and lit up Limelight with kicks and a big lariat. Lariat for Azriel as well. Limelight tried to rally trading strikes and forearms with Kaz. SCU hit him with a High-Low combo and Azriel with Celebrity Rehab to win.

The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) & Ryan Nemith def. Aaron Solow & Brick Aldridge & Dean Alexander

Solow caught Nemith with some quick arm drags and Aldridge came in to toss him around with a military press slam. Alexander locked up with Avalon and got worked over with quick tags by all three opponents. Each of them of course taking time to be as obnoxious as possible in between tags. Solow got a tag and ran wild with dropkicks before things completely broke down into a six-way brawl. Nemith got the win with the Rude Awakening.

Lee Johnson def. Baron Black

Awesome match. They worked the basics and did a great job early, slowly building with bigger and bigger moves, with some close calls at the end. They traded some basic but smooth wrist lock and hammer lock spots, just about breaking even until Johnson exploded out of the corner with a shoulder tackle. He tried for a splash over the ropes, but Black caught him on the outside into a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Black hit an Atomic Drop and set in with hard strikes in the corner. Lee came back with strikes of his own but ran out into a sidewalk slam. Black hit the ropes and ran into a perfect dropkick. Jumping neckbreaker, superkick, Death Valley Driver gets Johnson a nearfall. Black blocks another superkick and hits a Dragonscrew, locking in a Sharpshooter. Johnson rolled him up for a 2.99 count and they went back and forth trading pinning combinations. Johnson hit a nasty combo of strikes and kicks, but Black roared back to life with a German suplex. Both men down. Black ran out of the corner but got caught with the Blue Thunder Bomb! 1… 2… 3.

The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds) def. Aaron Frye & D3 & Jon Cruz & Vary Morales

Reynolds ran through Morales early on with some lightning quick offense. Uno tagged in and stomped on Frye in the corner. Cruz took a cheap shot and all four guys swarmed Uno, taking a play out of the Dark Order’s book. They worked him over with quick tags for a minute before he hit Cruz with a stunner and made the hot tag to Colt Cabana. Cabana held up D3 on the top rope while each Dark Order guy came in and took out a different opponent with their finisher. Uno hit a Flatliner on Cruz and then finally Cabana hit a very delayed Chicago Skyline to win.

Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) def. Cameron Stewart & Ryzin

Pillman jockeyed a bit with Stewart and caught him on the chin with a high kick. Shoulder tackle. Ryzin attacked from behind and continued to beat down Pillman in the corner, working over his shoulder and arm. He missed a Swanton Bomb and Garrison got the hot tag and single-handedly destroyed both guys. Clotheslines, dropkicks and running splashes for both opponents. Big back body drop. A discus forearm knocked Stewart out cold for an incredibly easy win.

Diamante def. Savannah Thorne

Thorne surprised her opponent with some pinning combinations and a running Meteora for an early two-count. Diamante immediately turned it on her, raining down with forearms to both sides of the head. She set in with chest kicks actually yelling at Thorne to get back up as she continued pelting her. A wheelbarrow stunner and Code Red gets Diamante the dominant win.

QT Marshall def. Fuego Del Sol

Sol backed Marshall into the corner with rapid fire right hands and caught him with a headscissors takedown and a tilt-a-whirl headscissors. He tried for a Tornado DDT using the ropes but QT caught him and slammed him down hard. Marshall went after the mask before pummelling him with shots upside the head. Big knee strike. QT put him on the top rope, but Fuego fought him off with right hands and sent his opponent flying with an Avalanche Frankensteiner. Fuego nearly won with a few close pin combos and a Yoshi Tonic, but ran into a big backbreaker. Sol blocked a DDT by doing a headstand and quickly followed with a running knee. He climbed the ropes and jumped into a huge Tornado DDT, which should have done it but QT rolled out of the ring to save himself. Sol tried for a springboard move but got dropped with a nasty cutter out of the air. QT picked him up and delivered another Diamond Cutter to win.

Kip Sabian def. Carlie Bravo

Penelope Ford and Shawn Dean were ringside for this one. They locked up and Sabian won the technical exchange, talking a bit of trash as he continued to ground his opponent and transition between different holds. Bravo threw him into the ropes for a leapfrog and dropkick combo, but Sabian came right back with a shotgun dropkick sending him hard into the ropes. Sabian put the boots to him in the corner and hit a neckbreaker and slowed things down with a side headlock. Bravo eventually rallied with big right hands and a jumping neckbreaker. Sabian caught him with a pendulum knee strike to counter Sliced Bread. Hangman’s Twist & Shout gets “Superbad” the win.

Abadon def. Katalina Perez

Abadon had no interest in lockups or technical exchanges, and simply backed Perez into the corner and beat the hell out of her. She hit a crossbody out on the floor. Back in the ring Perez kept pelting her with forearms and kicks, and it was like they didn’t even register. She hit a neckbreaker but Abadon popped right back up. Cemetery Drive gets the easy 1-2-3.

Santana & Ortiz def. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

Things quickly devolved into a brawl outside the ring. Santana drove Janela into the barricade and ring steps while Ortiz beat down Kiss in the ring. P&P hit a double neckbreaker combo for two. Ortiz hit a trio of vertical suplexes for two. He slapped on a Gory Special but eventually broke the hold to continue beating him down. Kiss eventually rallied with a running neckbreaker and made the hot tag. Janela ran through both with shoulder tackles and running elbows in the corner. He sent Ortiz over the ropes and then Santana, following with a suicide dive to one and a diving headscissors to the other. Kiss tagged back in and hit a DDT. All four traded big moves one after another, until Santana hit the Death Valley Driver on Kiss to win.