Hulk Hogan Discusses Passing The Torch & The Importance Of Doing So

Hulk Hogan recently spoke about passing the torch and why it took him a long time to do so, with The Rock, and why it was important.

The Immortal One spoke with WWE UK ahead of WWE Raw’s Legends Night and he spoke about why he believes it is important to pass the torch. He admitted that he could’ve passed the torch in the ’90s, but there wasn’t anybody ready.

“I think it’s [passing the torch] the most important thing in this business, to maintain the art form, and to make sure that the next generation, the next decade of wrestlers, is ready,” said Hogan. “There was a time I was red hot in the 80s and all of a sudden the ’90s came and it was time to pass the torch but, it didn’t happen that way. I mean they didn’t have enough guys ready to lead at that time so, you know, we skipped a generation.”

The Rock was eventually the man that Hogan passed the torch to, and he believes that was all about him being ready, which is why the importance is crucial.