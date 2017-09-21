Hulk Hogan Featured On FOX New Channel’s ‘Objectified’

– The following was sent out today:

FOX NEWS CHANNEL’S OBJECTIFIED TO FEATURE HULK HOGAN ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th

Wrestling Icon to Open Up About His Victory in the Courtroom Against Gawker Media

This weekend on FOX News Channel’s (FNC) brand new series OBJECTified host Harvey Levin will feature an intimate interview with wrestling icon Hulk Hogan on Sunday, September 24that 8PM/ET. Throughout the hour, Hogan will open up about his legendary career in the ring, the possibility of running for mayor, the death of his brother, the moment he almost ended his own life, and his legal victory against Gawker Media. In the episode, Hogan will also reveal the notepad he used during the infamous trial. Preview clips and transcribed bites below.

Harvey Levin: Why did you sue in the first place?

Hulk Hogan: It was much bigger than me or much bigger than my career. This was something that and you know, I’ve said it before and I’m not joking around. You know as a wrestler, that was a great part of my life but now that I understand why I’m here – wrestling was just a setup. It was just a setup, a stepping stone for who I am and what I’m meant to do and be. No matter what happened in my career, this was so much bigger.

Harvey Levin: There was a low point in all of this where you literally had a gun in your mouth. How did you get out of that?

Hulk Hogan: Well, I got to a point where everything kind of hit me at the same time. The divorce, my whole world falling apart, both of the kids with Linda and that’s how I ended up playing with the gun.

Harvey Levin: It’s hard to believe when you see somebody this big that steroids is not kind of the common drug in the ring.

Hulk Hogan: Okay.

Harvey Levin: You ever do it?