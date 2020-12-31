WWE
Hulk Hogan Names Ric Flair ‘The Greatest Of All Time’
Hulk Hogan recently spoke with India Today where he claimed that Ric Flair is the greatest of all time, while also praising a current talent.
Hogan might often be put into the conversation as the greatest of all time, but he didn’t put himself in that category, although he said he will gracefully accept the compliment. However, for Hogan, it is the Nature Boy who is the number one.
“Well, you know, I will gracefully accept and acknowledge that compliment because it means so much, especially coming from my peers, to say that. The guy who is my hero, and who I think is the greatest wrestler of all time, that’s Ric Flair. So I do appreciate the comment but I have a different opinion about who is the best wrestler and the greatest of all time, I have to go with Flair. It’s in his blood he laid the groundwork. He raised the bar that no one has really been able to follow as far as work ethic.”
Hogan also went on to talk about both of WWE’s current top champions, Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan, discussing how Triple H mentioned a match between them would be like Hulk Hogan facing Ric Flair.
“I’m a little biased to both of those guys. Romans Reigns’ father Sika and his partner Afa, they pretty much put me on track when I was lost,” he continued. “I mean, my first run in WWE I left Florida and we met up and drove to the first TV and when we were up there they had been in the business quite a while so they groomed me and they helped me and kept me from making too many mistakes when you’re first in the business. I’ve got so much respect for the Samoan dynasty, and to understand how it peaked with The Rock, I see Roman Reigns taking it to a whole other level now. He’s solid, he’s consistent, he’s got the look and there are no holes in his work he’s really, really spot on. Then on the other hand I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good. So I think Triple H was right when he’s comparing those two guys having classic matches like the stuff Flair and I had. I think he’s spot on but I think they can take it to a whole other level.”
Hulk Hogan will be back in WWE for the first WWE Raw of the year, which will be a Legends Night show.
AEW
WWE Superstars React To AEW’s Brodie Lee Tribute Show
This week saw AEW Dynamite put together an incredible tribute show for Mr. Brodie Lee, and WWE Superstars have commented on the show.
What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I’m just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 31, 2020
Well done to all involved @AEW #RIPBrodieLee
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 31, 2020
That was beautiful. I cried, numerous times. Thank you… so much… for honoring a man we loved. And thank you for honoring his family in such a special way. I love you Brodie and we will all miss you.
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) December 31, 2020
That was a fantastic way to say goodbye.
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2020
That was wonderful.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 31, 2020
WWE
Cruiserweight Title Match Added To NXT New Year’s Evil, Updated Lineup
As noted, Lucha House Party are back in NXT. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado scored a win over Legado del Fantasma and then had a confrontation with Santos Escobar.
Following these happenings, we now know that Metalik will challenge Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship next week at New Year’s Evil.
The special episode will also see the re-debuts of Xia Li and Boa, plus the bracket reveal for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
And, finally, last but most certainly not least…
🔥 @FinnBalor vs. @KORcombat for the #NXTTitle in a rematch of the 2020 #NXTAwardMatch! #WWENXT @DexterLumis #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/ucP2jbnf6a
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Below is the updated lineup for January 6:
NXT New Year’s Evil
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
NXT Championship
Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NXT Cruiserweight Championship
Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross
Xia Li & Boa appear
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets revealed
WWE
Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado Return To WWE NXT
Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party, returned to WWE NXT this week to target Legado del Fantasma.
We got ourselves a LUCHA HOUSE PARTY on #WWENXT! 🥳🎉@WWEGranMetalik & @LuchadorLD vs. #LegadoDelFantasma's @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/CH41Ei7BqW
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020
LUCHA TEAMWORK! #WWENXT @WWEGranMetalik @LuchadorLD @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/wUjmBfEO5F
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Metalik and Dorado surprised the faction with an attack, followed by a tag team victory over Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. It looks like Metalik has his eyes set on Santos Escobar’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship, a title that neither Lucha House Party members have held yet.
We think @EscobarWWE gets what @WWEGranMetalik is putting down. 💜🏆#WWENXT @LuchadorLD pic.twitter.com/1UxaCuDEDh
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020
Metalik’s string of luck began earlier this week on Monday’s Raw when he defeated The Miz in singles competition. The duo returning to the black-and-gold brand could be in time for them to take part in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, in addition to bolstering the cruiserweight division.
Jim Ross Discusses What Sting Can Bring To AEW
Brodie Lee Shirt Becomes The Highest Selling Pro Wrestling Tees Shirt Of 2020
WWE Superstars React To AEW’s Brodie Lee Tribute Show
Hulk Hogan Names Ric Flair ‘The Greatest Of All Time’
Current TNT Title Belt Retired, Brodie Jr. Named “Champion For Life” In Honor Of His Father
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
Trending
-
AEW1 day ago
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
-
WWE2 days ago
Erick Rowan Reveals The Final Pitch He Made During His WWE Run
-
WWE2 days ago
Brian Myers Critical Of WWE Tribute To Brodie Lee On Monday Night Raw (UPDATE)
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE News: Sasha Banks Transforms Into Ruby Riott, New Year’s Resolutions, Royal Rumble Comic Book Themed?
-
AEW13 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results (12/30): Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Reportedly Filmed Brodie Lee Tributes Prior To Raw This Week
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT Wrestling Pays Their Respects To Brodie Lee
-
WWE2 days ago
Kane Discusses Wearing His Ring Gear During The Undertaker’s Final Farewell