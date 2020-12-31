Connect with us

WWE

Hulk Hogan Names Ric Flair ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Hulk Hogan recently spoke with India Today where he claimed that Ric Flair is the greatest of all time, while also praising a current talent.

Hogan might often be put into the conversation as the greatest of all time, but he didn’t put himself in that category, although he said he will gracefully accept the compliment. However, for Hogan, it is the Nature Boy who is the number one.


“Well, you know, I will gracefully accept and acknowledge that compliment because it means so much, especially coming from my peers, to say that. The guy who is my hero, and who I think is the greatest wrestler of all time, that’s Ric Flair. So I do appreciate the comment but I have a different opinion about who is the best wrestler and the greatest of all time, I have to go with Flair. It’s in his blood he laid the groundwork. He raised the bar that no one has really been able to follow as far as work ethic.”

Hogan also went on to talk about both of WWE’s current top champions, Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan, discussing how Triple H mentioned a match between them would be like Hulk Hogan facing Ric Flair.

“I’m a little biased to both of those guys. Romans Reigns’ father Sika and his partner Afa, they pretty much put me on track when I was lost,” he continued. “I mean, my first run in WWE I left Florida and we met up and drove to the first TV and when we were up there they had been in the business quite a while so they groomed me and they helped me and kept me from making too many mistakes when you’re first in the business. I’ve got so much respect for the Samoan dynasty, and to understand how it peaked with The Rock, I see Roman Reigns taking it to a whole other level now. He’s solid, he’s consistent, he’s got the look and there are no holes in his work he’s really, really spot on. Then on the other hand I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good. So I think Triple H was right when he’s comparing those two guys having classic matches like the stuff Flair and I had. I think he’s spot on but I think they can take it to a whole other level.”

Hulk Hogan will be back in WWE for the first WWE Raw of the year, which will be a Legends Night show.

Related Topics:

AEW

WWE Superstars React To AEW’s Brodie Lee Tribute Show

Published

57 mins ago

on

Dec 31, 2020

By

This week saw AEW Dynamite put together an incredible tribute show for Mr. Brodie Lee, and WWE Superstars have commented on the show.

 

Continue Reading

WWE

Cruiserweight Title Match Added To NXT New Year’s Evil, Updated Lineup

Published

10 hours ago

on

Dec 30, 2020

By

As noted, Lucha House Party are back in NXT. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado scored a win over Legado del Fantasma and then had a confrontation with Santos Escobar.

Following these happenings, we now know that Metalik will challenge Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship next week at New Year’s Evil.


The special episode will also see the re-debuts of Xia Li and Boa, plus the bracket reveal for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Below is the updated lineup for January 6:

NXT New Year’s Evil
Wednesday, January 6, 2021

NXT Championship
Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Cruiserweight Championship
Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross

Xia Li & Boa appear

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets revealed

Continue Reading

WWE

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado Return To WWE NXT

Published

10 hours ago

on

Dec 30, 2020

By

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party, returned to WWE NXT this week to target Legado del Fantasma.

Metalik and Dorado surprised the faction with an attack, followed by a tag team victory over Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. It looks like Metalik has his eyes set on Santos Escobar’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship, a title that neither Lucha House Party members have held yet.


Metalik’s string of luck began earlier this week on Monday’s Raw when he defeated The Miz in singles competition. The duo returning to the black-and-gold brand could be in time for them to take part in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, in addition to bolstering the cruiserweight division.

Continue Reading

Trending