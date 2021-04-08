Hulk Hogan is set to be at WWE WrestleMania 37, but he revealed that he was originally supposed to host the show last year.

The Immortal One will be co-hosting the two-night event this year alongside Titus O’Neil, but he admitted that was supposed to be in that spot last year. Hogan spoke with WWE’s After The Bell about the show having fans, which he claimed is a huge statement, stating that he thinks it is going to be off the charts this weekend.

“This is a huge statement,” Hogan said. “WWE once again raises the bar for how things should be played out from this point on. I was devastated last year. I talked to the hierarchy in WWE and they asked me to host WrestleMania last year, but everything went awry. Gronk did a great job but as I watched it there was a whole in my heart, there was no crowd, it was so different. “I prayed it would never happen again and all of a sudden to be back out there in front of this crowd? That was my thing, to listen to the crowd, to feed off the crowd. That crowd just makes Hulk Hogan go crazy, the WWE superstars raise the bar on their performance once they get in that ring in front of that crowd. This is going to be off the charts this WrestleMania.”

Speaking of being involved at WWE WrestleMania, Hogan discussed how much it means to him to be back in Tampa, which he says tops off his career.