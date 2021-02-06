WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made an appearance on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX this week to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of his historic televised rematch with Andre the Giant at WWF The Main Event.

WWE has since released a new video on their YouTube channel, featured above, with Hogan’s entire promo including the parts that did not air during Smackdown.

The rematch from their epic encounter at WrestleMania III took place on Saturday, February 5, 1988 at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. Andre won the match due to the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase paying off referee Dave Hebner’s secret twin brother Earl Hebner in a worked “screwjob”.

The Giant attempted to turn over the WWF World Heavyweight Championship to DiBiase as a part of their plan, but figurehead president Jack Tunney blocked the move and vacated the belt instead. This led to the new champion being decided in a tournament at WrestleMania IV.

During his Smackdown promo, Hogan also talked about having respect for current champions Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, but ultimately threw his support behind former tag team partner Edge regardless of who he chooses to face at the 2021 April classic.