During media promotion for his upcoming movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” The Rock told a story about catching Hulk Hogan’s bandana at a WWE MSG event when he was a kid. This lead to Hogan responding to the story, asking The Great One for a rematch:

Amazing vid below on two fronts. #1. My good bud Kev here brings me his ORIGINAL movie ticket stub from #JUMANJI. #2. Thank you to the “brother” @HulkHogan for being so cool to me when I was a 12yr old nerdy, awkward huge Hulkster fan backstage at Madison Square Garden. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/xkQ4mDXfAu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 30, 2017

Yo @TheRock, if you need another head band this time you need to give me my rematch then see if you can take it brother!! Lol. Only love but I’m serious about the rematch brother HH https://t.co/IDpN7h6uIb — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 1, 2017

New Charlotte Flair Plaques

As seen in the Tweet below, WWE has released new plaques commemorating Charlotte Flair’s WWE Women’s Title win on Smackdown Live:

A moment I will never forget! A special plaque to commemorate my victory on #SmackDownLIVE in my hometown! @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/uCGzSE81PU — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 1, 2017

Becky Lynch and Noam Dar Game

UpUpDownDown has released the following video:

“In a battle that pits Ireland up against Scotland, BECKY LYNCH a.k.a. Soulless Senpai squares off for a match against NOAM DAR a.k.a. The Janitor”: