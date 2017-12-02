ProWrestling.com
Hulk Hogan Wants a Rematch with The Rock, Becky Lynch Games (Video), Charlotte Plaques

During media promotion for his upcoming movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” The Rock told a story about catching Hulk Hogan’s bandana at a WWE MSG event when he was a kid. This lead to Hogan responding to the story, asking The Great One for a rematch:

New Charlotte Flair Plaques

As seen in the Tweet below, WWE has released new plaques commemorating Charlotte Flair’s WWE Women’s Title win on Smackdown Live:

Becky Lynch and Noam Dar Game

UpUpDownDown has released the following video:

“In a battle that pits Ireland up against Scotland, BECKY LYNCH a.k.a. Soulless Senpai squares off for a match against NOAM DAR a.k.a. The Janitor”:

