ProWrestling.com

Hulk Hogan’s Beach Party In Tampa Is Postponed Due To Coronavirus

0
By onWWE

Another event planned for WWE WrestleMania 36 week has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of Coronavirus as health and safety is paramount.

With the situation surrounding Coronavirus continuing to escalate, Hulk Hogan has confirmed that the planned Hogan Beach Party, which was set for the day after WWE WrestleMania 36 has been postponed.

Hogan stated that the decision was done for public health and safety, but did stress that future date announcements will be coming. Any tickets purchased for the event are redeemable for future events.

Of course, Hulk Hogan is currently slated to be getting his second WWE Hall Of Fame induction that week as a member of the nWo, and as of this writing, that is still set to go ahead.

Read More
WWE Reportedly Stops Paying The Revival And Takes Them Off The Road

 