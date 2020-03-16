Another event planned for WWE WrestleMania 36 week has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of Coronavirus as health and safety is paramount.

With the situation surrounding Coronavirus continuing to escalate, Hulk Hogan has confirmed that the planned Hogan Beach Party, which was set for the day after WWE WrestleMania 36 has been postponed.

Hogan stated that the decision was done for public health and safety, but did stress that future date announcements will be coming. Any tickets purchased for the event are redeemable for future events.

While we have been looking forward to an amazing party at The Hard Rock Pool @SHRTampa on 4/6/20, given recent events, for the health and safety of our guests, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Hogan’s Beach Party. Stay tuned for new dates! https://t.co/FUNmknz6ND — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 15, 2020

Of course, Hulk Hogan is currently slated to be getting his second WWE Hall Of Fame induction that week as a member of the nWo, and as of this writing, that is still set to go ahead.