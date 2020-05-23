Hundreds Gather For Shad Gaspard Beach Memorial, Wrestlers Attend

More than 500 individuals came out to celebrate the life of the late Shad Gaspard this Friday night at a beach memorial in Los Angeles, according to Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online.

The former WWE Superstar lost his life after an unexpected rip tide caught him and his 10-year-old son last Sunday afternoon. Lifeguards were able to save the boy, but Gaspard was dragged under by the current and his body was not recovered until early Tuesday morning.

Among the wrestlers in attendance at the beachside memorial were Shad’s former tag team partner JTG, John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie, Joey Ryan, PJ Black, Shelton Benjamin, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Eli Drake and many others.

Over 500 people showed up tonight to celebrate Shad’s life. pic.twitter.com/jr9srw9s54 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 23, 2020