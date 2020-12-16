Connect with us

Impact

“I Quit” Match Confirmed For 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Special

Published

10 hours ago

on

Moose has accepted a challenge from Willie Mack for an “I Quit” match at the IMPACT Wrestling Genesis special on January 9.

Mack scored a DQ victory over the TNA World Heavyweight Champion at last month’s Turning Point special on IMPACT Plus. The following week on television, Moose won a No Disqualification match when the referee deemed that Mack could no longer compete.


This all led to a big brawl on IMPACT this Tuesday night, with Willie Mack claiming that no referee was going to tell him when he’s done fighting. A hoard of officials and security guards – which Moose mocked for being failed indie wrestlers – had to get in between the two heavyweights stars.

This is the first match confirmed for Genesis, which will air live exclusively on IMPACT Plus. While there are several obvious potential matches based on current storylines, the much bigger IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view is just one week later.

Related Topics:

AEW

WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back

Published

21 hours ago

on

Dec 16, 2020

By

AEW President Tony Khan made another appearance on IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, taking out more “ad time” on AXS TV in order to fire more shots across the bow at IMPACT EVP Don Callis and his own world champion Kenny Omega.

While last week’s appearance could only be described as “smug” at best, the duo absolutely ripped into IMPACT this time around. Khan, making sure to get every inch of his biceps in the shot, offered to give Callis lessons on the pro wrestling business should he appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.


“We did our biggest rating of the year, I got one of the greatest champions in the world, and he’s out there doing free press for us that I’m not paying for,” Khan gloated about last week’s huge episode on TNT. Schiavone also spent most of the segment blatantly trashing the IMPACT brand and network.

“Lesson number one would be where to watch AXS. I don’t even know where to find it. If you ask your Smart TV to put on AXS it says, ‘Dude why?'”

Check out the clip above.

Continue Reading

AEW

Kenny Omega To Headline IMPACT Hard To Kill, Bullet Club Attacks Rich Swann

Published

24 hours ago

on

Dec 15, 2020

By

Did we just see a Bullet Club reunion in IMPACT Wrestling?

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega finally set foot inside the arena this Tuesday night, blindsiding IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann during a chaotic show-closing brawl with the Good Brothers.


“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson defeated Chris Sabin, one half of the Motor City Machine Guns, in this week’s IMPACT main event, albeit through less than reputable means. Swann took offense to this and confronted Anderson backstage, leading to a huge brawl. Doc Gallows, who has been on the injured list in recent weeks, also made an appearance in the chaos.

In the aftermath, the AEW World Champion and IMPACT Tag Team Champions stood tall alongside Don Callis. The whole segment had some major Bullet Club energy. The long-running, multi-promotion faction’s name was even mentioned on air, as were the generally associated “too sweet” and “for life” taglines.

Callis announced that Omega and the Good Brothers will headline IMPACT Hard To Kill on January 16, teaming up for a six-man tag team match against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

This will be Kenny Omega’s first match in an IMPACT Wrestling ring, as well as the first time a contracted member of the All Elite Wrestling roster competes inside an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

Continue Reading

Impact

Jake Crist Announces Departure From Impact Wrestling

Published

1 day ago

on

Dec 15, 2020

By

Jake Crist announced on Tuesday that he is officially a free agent, marking an end to his run in Impact Wrestling.

This news comes just days after Crist announced he would be a free agent on January 1, 2021. There’s no word on what changed, but it seems Impact may have parted ways a couple weeks early.


Brothers Jake and Dave Crist signed with Impact in the summer of 2017. The duo went on to become Impact Tag Team Champions, while Jake saw some singles success as X-Division Champion in 2019. The Crist brothers were featured alongside Sami Callihan and eventually Madman Fulton as part of oVe, Ohio Versus Everything.

Jake hasn’t been seen on Impact since June when he last competed against Crazzy Steve. He had just aligned with Joey Ryan in storyline before the #SpeakingOut movement led to the releases of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist.

Continue Reading

Trending