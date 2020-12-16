“I Quit” Match Confirmed For 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Special

Moose has accepted a challenge from Willie Mack for an “I Quit” match at the IMPACT Wrestling Genesis special on January 9.

Mack scored a DQ victory over the TNA World Heavyweight Champion at last month’s Turning Point special on IMPACT Plus. The following week on television, Moose won a No Disqualification match when the referee deemed that Mack could no longer compete.

This all led to a big brawl on IMPACT this Tuesday night, with Willie Mack claiming that no referee was going to tell him when he’s done fighting. A hoard of officials and security guards – which Moose mocked for being failed indie wrestlers – had to get in between the two heavyweights stars.

This is the first match confirmed for Genesis, which will air live exclusively on IMPACT Plus. While there are several obvious potential matches based on current storylines, the much bigger IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view is just one week later.