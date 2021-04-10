ICW No Holds Barred Volume 11 Results: Tony Deppen vs Daniel Garcia, Dan Maff vs Calvin Tankman, New Jack!

GCW Acid Cup 3 — Night One

April 8, 2021

Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida

You can order the entire GCW The Collective bundle right now on FITE for live access to more than a dozen of the biggest independent wrestling events happening this week.

Quick Results

First Round: Calvin Tankman def. Colby Corino First Round: Laredo Kid def. Brayden Lee First Round: Dragon Bane def. KTB First Round: Jordan Oliver def. Edith Surreal First Round: Lee Moriarty def. JJ Garrett via referee stoppage First Round: Arez def. Aramis First Round: Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd & Ellis Taylor First Round: AJ Gray def. Nate Webb

What was considered by many to be one of the most anticipated indie shows of WrestleMania week based on advertised talent alone ended up being a bit of a clusterfuck.

Things started optimistically enough thanks to a quick opening match in which a fired up Colby Corino failed to chip down the always impressive Calvin Tankman. A wooden board underneath the ring broke causing a moderate delay. It certainly wasn’t a great omen for the busy weekend ahead, but it also wasn’t the worst thing to happen on the first half of this show.

Laredo Kid did his thing, including an insane finishing move that could possibly be classified as a modified reverse Spanish Fly. Maybe an Avalanche German Moonsault Press? I’m sure Excalibur knows. Unfortunately, things went downhill fast after the third match.

Jordan Oliver and Edith Surreal never got out of first gear, and as much as I don’t enjoy “dunking” on people, I’m not sure the key was even in the ignition. Their match was largely based on reversals and pinning combinations, but you could see Edith doing the math while slowly working through spots, seemingly in over her head. Oliver didn’t do anyone any favors and could have at least taken a bit of the focus by selling… well, anything.

Treehouse Lee couldn’t make the show and was replaced by JJ Garrett in a match against Lee Moriarty. Garrett had won a match earlier in the day at Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F event held at the same venue. He very quickly learned the dangers of wrestling outside in Florida at the hottest point of the day, losing the match by referee stoppage after puking in the ring.

Cole Radrick was originally supposed to wrestle Tony Deppen, but you can add Deppen to the list of names who missed the show due to travel issues. He was replaced by both Jimmy Lloyd and Ellis Taylor, so I can’t complain too much, but the idea of a Radrick/Deppen match was a big part of the reason I showed up in the first place.

Despite two disappointing changes to the match card, one of which only went a few minutes before ending in puke, a broken ring board and a frustratingly bad bout in the midst of all that chaos, there were some gems that made the occasionally arduous journey worth it.

Tankman is quickly becoming a must-watch for me. Arez and Aramis lived up to their reputation with some absolutely crazy lucha stuff that made me glad I didn’t do play-by-play coverage. The show was book-ended by good matches a few deep on either side, including GCW’s heavy-hitters “Spyder” Nate Webb and the “Motherf–king Truth” AJ Gray.

The third Acid Cup tournament clearly did not get off to a flawless start, but there is still quite a lot of excitement surrounding day two. The remaining names are Calvin Tankman, Laredo Kid, Dragon Bane, Jordan Oliver, Lee Moriarty, Arez, Cole Radrick and AJ Gray, which means the rest of this tournament should produce quite a few Best of the Week candidates.

We’ll see you tomorrow at 3:00 PM ET.