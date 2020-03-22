ProWrestling.com

Identity Of Who Played Chris Benoit In “Dark Side Of The Ring” Revealed

The first episode of “Dark Side Of The Ring” was released this week, and the identity of who played Chris Benoit has now been revealed on social media.

WWE fans might have noticed who played Chris Benoit, as it was Tyson Dux who appeared in the Cruiserweight Classic, losing against Zack Sabre Jr.

