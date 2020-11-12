Identity Of WWE NXT’s Ghostface Character Revealed

Ever since Halloween Havoc, the mystery Ghostface character has been helping Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, and now we know who is behind the mask.

The character first appeared in the Scream outfit at Halloween Havoc, playing a big role in helping Gargano become North American Champion. They also tried to do the same for Candice as she battled for the NXT Women’s Championship, but Shotzi Blackheart put a stop to that.

Because of that, Candice and Ghostface destroyed Blackheart’s tank and this week the masked figure was back to help LeRae beat up both Shotzi and Toni Storm. However, after the segment, they took off the mask and revealed their identity to be none other than…Indi Hartwell.

Prior to Halloween Havoc, Indi had helped LeRae defeat Shotzi Blackheart and helped her in a number one contender’s battle royal, and clearly, she will be working with Candice moving forwards.