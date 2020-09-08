IIconics Face Off In Singles Match, Mysterio Family Gets Revenge On Buddy Murphy

Mysterio Family Gets Revenge

The entire Mysterio family got at least a small measure of revenge on the “Monday Night Messiah” after Seth Rollins spent the entire summer torturing and tormenting them.

A Street Fight between Dominik Mysterio and Murphy on Monday Night Raw led to his mom, sister and of course the iconic Rey Mysterio all taking a few swings with kendo sticks. Check out highlights below.

IIconics Battle In Singles Action

After being forced to break up last week, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce met in the ring for a one-on-one match to determine the true “IIconic”.

Both Superstars showed some differences in their aesthetic presentation this week, but it looks like they’re going to try and remain friends. We’ll see how far that lasts in the wrestling biz…