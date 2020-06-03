IMPACT Announces 2020 Slammiversary PPV Teasing Recently Released WWE Stars

IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed that the 16th annual Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 18th.

The announcement was made tonight in the closing seconds of IMPACT! on AXS, when an interesting vignette teased the arrival of more than a few recognizable names.

The video, featured above, shows an individual in a hoodie watching a breaking news program about a mass firing of wrestlers in the midst of a global pandemic – an obvious reference to WWE’s April exodus.

Flashes of former WWE Superstars, many with a past in IMPACT Wrestling, were showed in the vignette including Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick/Rockstar Spud, Curt Hawkins, Mike and Maria Kanellis/Bennett, and EC3. A Bulgarian flag was also shown.

A location for Slammiversary was not announced. That could be an indication that IMPACT does not plan to bring in fans for a live audience. That said, as cities begin to reopen and the state of things in constant flux, it’s equally possible that they are still trying to make that decision.