IMPACT Announces New Match For Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-Show, Final Card
IMPACT Wrestling has announced Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers for this Saturday’s live Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show on AXS TV. The show airs at 7:00 PM ET as a direct lead-in to the pay-per-view.
Alexander recent set out on a singles journey after his longtime tag team partner “All Ego” Ethan Page… went nuts and starting fighting his own alter ego, the Karate Man. That or his contract with IMPACT expired at the end of last year – whatever the official party line is at this point.
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill airs this Saturday, January 16 live on pay-per-view and FITE TV. The main card begins at 8:00 PM ET.
IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill
January 16, 2021
6-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
Old School Rules 6-Man Tag Team Match
Eric Young & Deaner & Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake & Rhino & Tommy Dreamer
The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page
Intergender Tag Team Match
Rosemary & Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb
Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-Show Match
Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers
AEW
Good Brothers Incite Huge Brawl With Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros & More On Dynamite
Cut the Good Brothers a check, they’ve now officially competed in an AEW ring.
The IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made an appearance on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, teaming with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match. The reunited trio scored a victory over Danny Limelight and the Varsity Blondes.
Going into the show, it was advertised that Omega would team with the “world tag team champions” to reform The Elite, with the idea that it was supposed to be the AEW World Tag Team Champion Young Bucks.
There was a vibe of general animosity towards the Good Brothers throughout the match, in particular from veteran color commentator Tony Schiavone, who repeatedly let his anti-IMPACT sentiments leak into the broadcast. That carried over into the post-match as former world champ Jon Moxley made his way to the ring, going straight after the man who stole his title.
A huge brawl ensued as the unexpected Lucha Brothers hit the ring, coming to the aid of Mox. About a dozen members of the locker room poured out to pull apart the two sides, which only resulted in more targets as the bodies continued to fly. The Young Bucks even attempted to calm the situation down, only to get caught with a pair of superkicks from Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.
This leaves a lot of questions, but at least for now it would appear the Good Brothers involvement in AEW goes beyond simply promoting this weekend’s IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view?
Are we getting a Good Brothers vs Lucha Brothers match? Will the Young Bucks continue to align themselves with the reformed Bullet Club, resulting in some sort of much bigger ELITE vs. AEW program? Could we see more IMPACT stars make their way over, or vice versa?
Impact
Mixed Tag Team Match Added To Impact Hard To Kill, Updated Card
Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view will feature a Decay reunion.
Rosemary will reunite with Crazzy Steve to take on the team of Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb Konley. This bout comes after Rosemary defeated Dashwood on this week’s Impact, but it wasn’t without interference from Kaleb.
Rosemary and Steve were once part of Decay, which also included Abyss. The trio was heavily featured throughout 2016-17 as Steve and Abyss won the Tag Team Championship and Rosemary went on to become Knockouts Champion.
.@WeAreRosemary got a little help from her old #DECAY friend @steveofcrazzy to defeat @TenilleDashwood. #IMPACTonAXSTV @kalebKonley pic.twitter.com/OsyU4ZLYBd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2021
The Hard to Kill card now includes eight matches. Below is what appears to be the final advertised card.
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Championship Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Championship Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
Old School Rules
Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering & Cody Deaner
Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
Rosemary & Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb
Impact
New Impact Wrestling Announce Team Revealed, Josh Mathews Promoted
Impact Wrestling will welcome a new broadcast duo at Hard to Kill this Saturday.
Matt Striker will replace Josh Mathews as the play-by-play announcer, while D’Lo Brown will replace Madison Rayne as the color commentator.
Mathews has signed a new multi-year contract with Impact and is being promoted to Senior Producer for weekly TV and pay-per-views. Meanwhile, Rayne will announce her next steps on Saturday.
In a press release on ImpactWrestling.com, Mathews commented on the transition:
“My play-by-play career has spanned nearly 20 years – from WrestleMania to Bound For Glory to incredible moments from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV,” Mathews said. “Producing will allow me to have a bigger role in the overall production of our weekly show, PPVs and IMPACT+ Specials.
“This transition has been a great process, Matt and D’Lo are bringing a fresh energy and are ready to go. It was a special year in 2020, and both Madison Rayne and I will always be grateful for the opportunity and look forward to these exciting changes.”
Impact has confirmed that Striker and Brown will be ringside to call all the action at Hard to Kill, including the six-man main event featuring Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns.
