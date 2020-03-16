IMPACT Covering Talent Pay For Cancelled Events

IMPACT Tag Team Champion Ethan Page announced that IMPACT Wrestling will be covering talents’ pay for cancelled events. IMPACT Lockdown, originally scheduled for March 28th, has been cancelled, as well as a Twitch special.

Page thanked IMPACT bosses Ed Nordholm & Scott D’Amore for taking care of the roster.

Want everyone to know @IMPACTWRESTLING is paying the per-day talent for the cancelled events happening @ the end of March Just incase the sheets wants a heart warming story … instead of assuming the worst Thanks @EdNordholm/@ScottDAmore my family appreciate it