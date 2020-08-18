IMPACT Emergence Preview: MCMG Defend Tag Team Titles, X-Division 3-Way, Good Brothers In Action

The first part of IMPACT Wrestling’s brand new two-week “Emergence” special kicks off tonight, with three big title matches on deck, The Good Brothers in action, and more!

The show will be headlined by the highly anticipated Slammiversary rematch pitting the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, against “All Ego” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander of The North, with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships hanging in the balance.

The tag team veterans recently returned to IMPACT, defeating The Rascalz in a surprise open challenge at Slammiversary, before upsetting The North to capture the gold the following week.

The real question is, can Ethan Page’s already fragile mental state handle the disappointment if the Canadian stars are unable to recapture the titles? Our money is on no – absolutely not.

The TNA World Heavyweight Championship will also be defended on night one of Emergence, as Moose defends against Trey Miguel. Last week, the big man thought he was offering a title match to X-Division star Suicide, only to find out later that Trey had actually been under the mask.

This is a big opportunity for the Rascalz star, who was unsuccessful in the main event of Slammiversary – a Fatal 5-Way match to crown a new IMPACT World Champion.

On the other side of the equation, EC3 has made it known he is coming for Moose, in order to win back the TNA belt and figuratively (possibly literally?) burn its legacy and everything it stands for to the ground. His words, not ours.

As noted, The Good Brothers will be action as they finally get their hands on Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in a tag team match. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows dropped both men following the Slammiversary main event, and have been attacking each other on a weekly basis ever since.

Finally, the X-Division (or rather, the “Finesse” Division) Champion Chris Bey will defend his title in a triple threat match against both TJP – who is returning to the division with the support of his tag team partner Fallah Bahh – and the so-called “Desi Hitman” Rohit Raju.

Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling Emergence tonight at 8PM ET. The show will air on both AXS TV and the official IMPACT Twitch channel.