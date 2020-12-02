IMPACT Wrestling Results

December 1, 2020

Rest in peace, Bob Ryder.

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Team XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)

Shelley is back from a minor injury and wastes no time in showing that he’s just as good as he’s ever been, taking both big men down with rapid strikes and kicking combinations, setting up Chris Sabin for a big dive through the ropes to take them out on the floor. Shelley continues to pelt Acey Baby with kicks and body shots. Sabin comes off the top rope but gets caught around the throat and hurled across the ring. Shelley saves his partner from a splash in the corner and the Guns double team Acey, until he powerbombs one on top of the other.

Larry D gets the tag and goes to work with big stomps and knee drops to the body and back of Shelley. He squashes his opponent in the corner and rolls him back to the center, delivering a mule kick to the side of the head. Two-count. Romero tags back in and XXXL crush Shelley in between them. Sabin doesn’t wait for the tag and just leaps off the ropes into a missile dropkick, sending Larry to the floor.

Tags made by Sabin and Larry D. The Machine Guns double team Larry again with kicking combinations, before taking him off his feet with a High Low combo. Romero makes the save and drops a huge leg on Sabin, blasting Shelley off the apron. XXXL sets up to squash Sabin again, but he rolls out of the way and they crash into each other like freight trains. Shelley returns but eats a back elbow. Sabin off the ropes with a bulldog to take the big man down. The Guns hoist up Ace for an impressive suplex, taking him out of the equation. Larry takes the Skull & Bones for the three.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock arrived at the building but security wouldn’t let them in. Scott D’Amore told Shamrock that he went too far last week putting his hands on an IMPACT official, suspending him without pay for 30 days. Callihan freaks out, and D’Amore tells him if he keeps it up it’ll be 60 days and they’ll both be suspended. Shamrock said he could drop the security guards and force his way into the building, but he’s not looking to make this a legal issue. When he comes back, he promises he’ll put his hands on whoever he wants.

John E. Bravo runs into XXXL backstage and freaks out on Larry D for trying to murder him. Fair point. Tommy Dreamer separated them and told Bravo to hit the bricks for his own safety. Dreamer, in a shirt that says “POLICE” for some reason, tells Larry D that he has to go “downtown” with him for questioning. Larry knocks him out cold with a backhand.