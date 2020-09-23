IMPACT Knockouts Title Match Announced For October Bound For Glory PPV

The IMPACT Knockouts Championship will be on the line at Bound for Glory, as the “Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo defends against Smiley Kylie Rae!

Kylie won a “Gauntlet for the Gold” in July at IMPACT’s annual Slammiversary pay-per-view to become the #1 contender to the Knockouts title, although that had been kept on the down low over the summer.

She had previously been kept separate from champion Deonna Purrazzo as a character on the weekly Wrestle House segments. With that crew recently returning to the IMPACT zone she and her friend Susie (an alter ego of Su Yung) have come up against Purrazzo and Kimber Lee over the last few weeks.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, October 24. Eric Young will also defend the IMPACT World title against Rich Swann in a match that has been building since Slammiversary.