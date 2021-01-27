IMPACT News: Ken Shamrock Returns, New Tony Khan Ad, Matt Cardona Makes TV In-Ring Debut & More

Shamrock Returns To Kick Some Ass

Ken Shamrock returned to action tonight on IMPACT Wrestling.

Shamrock was given a storyline suspension by Scott D’Amore in December after attacking IMPACT producer D’Lo Brown. He returned tonight, teaming with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey for an 8-man tag team match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and the returning Trey Miguel.

The promotion has been using Shamrock sparingly of late, which makes sense, finding ways to write him off television and bring him in for the occasional, bigger match. He attacked a referee after his team lost the 8-man tag tonight, so they end up writing him off again or using it to set up another angle.

Cardona Makes IMPACT TV Debut

Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder, made his IMPACT television in-ring debut tonight, teaming with Josh Alexander. The former North member made it clear this was a one-night-only deal, but it was pushed heavily that the two clicked as a team. They even scored a victory over the more established duo of 2021 Super X Cup winner Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

Violent By Design Scouts Cousin Jake

Eric Young’s psychotic cult known as Violence By Design took a break from trying to murder their victims this week. After Joe Doering viciously disposed of Cousin Jake (aka Jake Something) in a quick one-sided match on IMPACT, the group prepared to swarm him for their traditional post-match assault. This time, however, EY offered Jake a spot in his group and gave him some time to think about the decision.

Tony Khan’s Latest Paid Ad

Below is the latest “paid ad” from Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone that ran on tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling. It was more of a general preview for this week’s AEW Dynamite with cheap shots at IMPACT, and Private Party being the new #1 contenders to the tag team titles. A lot less direct story-driven stuff this week as they weren’t actually in the building this time.