IMPACT News: Latest Tony Khan Paid Ad, ‘Behind The IMPACT’ Premiere, Former WWE Tag Partners Feuding?

— Featured above is the latest “paid advertisement” from AEW President Tony Khan, who is now just straight-up referring to himself as the “Forbidden Door”, in reference to bringing together all the different promotions currently working together. Khan said for Valentine’s Day he got IMPACT Wrestling the one thing they needed most: money to keep the lights on.

— It looks like former WWE tag team partners Matt Cardona and Brian Myers (fka Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins) may be working a program together in IMPACT. Myers recently hired Hernandez as a hitman to take out Eddie Edwards, and Cardona interfered. They faced off in a tag team match at No Surrender, and Cardona pinned Hernandez this Tuesday.

— Speaking of Matt Cardona, former TNA Wrestling president Dixie Carter commented on Twitter about him competing in IMPACT Wrestling:

— As previously reported, three matches have been announced for the 2/23 edition of IMPACT. Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner in a Tables Match, Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a #1 contender’s match for the Knockouts tag team titles, and a six-man tag team match with future X-Division title implications.

— IMPACT Wrestling launched their brand new one-hour kickoff show this Tuesday night called “Before The IMPACT”. If you’ve missed hearing Josh Matthews every week, he’s one of the hosts. In an exclusive “BTI” pre-show match, Team XXXL faced off against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in tag team action.