IMPACT News: Purrazzo Wins Big Awards, X-Cup Brackets, Hard To Kill Updates

Year-End awards

During part one of Impact Wrestling’s year in review holiday special, the 2020 year-end awards were given out for individual stars and the best finishing move.

Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo

Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo

Tag Team of the Year: The North

X-Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin

Finishing Move of the Year: The Good Brothers’ Magic Killer

One to Watch in 2021: Chris Bey

The 2020 Wrestler of the Year as voted by you – @DeonnaPurrazzo! pic.twitter.com/RhRmXWPVke — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

Super X-Cup brackets

The brackets are set for Impact Wrestling’s eight-man Super X-Cup tournament, which is set to kickoff at Genesis on January 9.

The first-round matches are as follows:

Ace Austin vs. Suicide

Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar

KC Navaro vs. Blake Christian

BREAKING: The full brackets for the 2021 Super X-Cup at #Genesis have been revealed! pic.twitter.com/PwCwMvIJjG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

Tre Lamar, KC Navaro, and Blake Christian are all independent stand-outs looking to leave their mark in the new year. Meanwhile, Ace Austin will return to storylines after being absent since Bound For Glory.

Genesis, which will stream on Impact Plus, will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match.

Hard To Kill updates

The X-Division Championship match at Hard To Kill will be a three-way with Manik defending against both Rohit Raju and Chris Bey.

While not officially confirmed by Impact, Taya Valkyrie has laid out the challenge to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

We also know that a surprise will be in store for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals at the pay-per-view. A former tag team is speculated to appear. The finals will see Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz face either Jordynne Grace and Jazz or Havok and Nevaeh.

With those bouts in mind, the updated pay-per-view card is listed below.

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

Saturday, January 16, 2020

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann & Motor City Machine Guns vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Impact Knockouts Championship (unconfirmed)

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Impact X-Division Championship

Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. TBD